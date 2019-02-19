Try a dish with bold North African-influenced spices

Espinacas is a traditional tapas dish found in the southern Spanish region of Andalucia consisting of tender stewed chickpeas, delicate wilted spinach, and bold North African-influenced spices.

We set out to develop an adaptation of this dish that could work as part of a larger meal. For the flavour backbone, we stuck with the classic southern Spanish flavours of saffron, garlic, smoked paprika, and cumin.

Tasters also liked the traditional addition of chorizo, which added meaty richness. Curly-leaf spinach was the best choice for its sturdy texture in this brothy dish.

To keep the recipe streamlined, we opted to wilt the spinach and then set it aside before building the brothy base with canned chickpeas and aromatics. Including the chickpeas' flavourful, starchy canning liquid helped to give the dish more body.