A pasta dish that'll have your family asking for seconds

There is something magical about this recipe, which coaxes the ultimate flavour out of just a few humble supermarket ingredients, turning them into a rich-tasting and well-balanced pasta dish that will have your family reaching for seconds.

After browning the sausage, we sautéed a hefty amount of sliced onions, along with sliced fennel, which added texture and flavour to the dish. And while it may seem like a mistake to add an entire can of tomato paste and no other tomato product to make the sauce, the concentrated, bold flavour of the tomato paste intensified during cooking and added rich notes to the dish.

To pull everything together, we added 2 cups of boiling water, simmering the mixture until thick. Sharp Pecorino cheese, added to the sausage-onion mixture, enriched the sauce by giving it a salty bite. Chopped fennel fronds added pleasant anise notes upon serving.

ZITI WITH FENNEL AND ITALIAN SAUSAGE