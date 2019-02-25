New York Review of Books names new editors

NEW YORK — The New York Review of Books has announced two replacements for its former top editor who left the publication last fall amid controversy over an essay by disgraced former CBC radio host Jian Ghomeshi.

Emily Greenhouse and Gabriel Winslow-Yost were named co-editors of the esteemed literary magazine on Monday.

Greenhouse, 32, is returning to the publication after three years as managing editor of The New Yorker. Winslow-Yost, 33, is a senior editor at The New York Review.

Daniel Mendelsohn, a longtime contributor to the publication, has also been appointed to the newly created position of editor at large.

Former editor Ian Buruma departed his post last September in the wake of his decision to publish an essay by Ghomeshi, which critics maligned as a self-serving and soft-pedalled account of the broadcaster's fall from public favour.

Ghomeshi was acquitted in March 2016 of four counts of sexual assault and one count of choking involving three women. In May 2016, he apologized to a fourth complainant and signed a peace bond that saw another count of sexual assault withdrawn.

In an essay titled "Reflections from a Hashtag," Ghomeshi wrote he had "deep remorse'' for the way he treated people, but said the accusations from the women were inaccurate.

The piece's publication online was met with immediate outcry among critics who complained that it wasn't properly fact-checked, and questioned why Ghomeshi was afforded a prestigious platform to air his grievances.

As backlash swelled, The New York Review of Books released a statement acknowledging "failures" in its handling of the essay, which the publication admitted was shown to only one male editor and said most members of the staff were excluded from the editorial process. The magazine also published a number of letters responding to the article in a subsequent issue.

After parting ways with the publication, Buruma defended his editorial judgment in an interview with Dutch magazine Vrij Nederland, saying he was not fired but felt forced to resign as university publishers threatened an advertising boycott.