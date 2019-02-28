MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough March 1-3

1. Learn to Quilt at Flamborough Seniors Centre

The Flamborough Seniors' Centre, 163 Dundas St. East, offers weekly classes on how to make your own quilt. The program runs Fridays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, email Kim.Kryshoski-Seunarine@hamilton.ca.

2. Yogathon for the cause

The Yogashala, located at 312 Dundas St. East, will once again be hosting the a yogathon to raise money for the Bruce Trail Conservancy. Set for March 2 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the event will feature a variety of classes, raffles, demonstrations, free gifts and good energy. For more information, visit www.yogashalawaterdown.com/yogathon-2019.

3. Greensville Optimist Winterfest

Enjoy winter fun at Rosebough Park (23 Rosebough St.), where the Optimist Club of Greensville hosts its annual Winterfest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Bring your toboggan and skates and enjoy the outdoors. Build a snowman to win prizes. Optimists will be serving up free hot dogs, hot chocolate and hot apple cider. For updates, visit facebook.com/roseboughrink.

4. Village Theatre presents Caught in the Net

Comedy by Ray Cooney, Caught in the Net is the sequel to Run for Your Wife. The show runs at Memorial Hall, 317 Dundas St. East, March 1-2 from from 8 to 10 p.m. and March 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 905-690-7889.

5. Maple Sugar Festival at Westfield

The Maple Sugar Festival at Westfield Heritage Village, 1049 Kirkwall Rd., kicks off March 3. Between 1 and 4 p.m., visitors can experience both modern and classic techniques to make syrup and enjoy other activities, including wagon rides and interactive games. Round out your visit with a delicious and affordable pancake breakfast at the Ironwood Hall. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (65+) and $6.50 for youths ages 6-17. Kids ages 5 and under can attend for free.