There are plenty of things to do with the kids this March Break in and around Flamborough

Lace up your skates at local rinks. Limit of five children per adult. No additional equipment permitted.

Harry Howell Arena at 27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown

Event date and time: Monday, March 11 from 1 to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, March 12 from noon to 1 p.m.; Wednesday, March 13 from 1 to 3 p.m.; Thursday, March 14 from noon to 1 p.m.; Friday, March 15 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Price: Youth/senior $3.30; adult $4.95

Beverly Arena at 680 Hwy. 8, Rockton

Event date and time: Thursday, March 14 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Price: Free

Youth ages 8 to 12 are invited to have fun with science. Explore science in a fun way by performing experiments. Presented by McMaster University engineering students. Registration required. Call to register.

Waterdown: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East); 905-689-6269

Event date and time: Monday, March 11 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Carlisle: Hamilton Public Library's Carlisle Branch (1496 Centre Rd.); 905-689-8769

Event date and time: Thursday, March 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Learn how to build a marionette puppet using recyclable and household items. Supplies provided. For kids ages 8 to 12. Registration required. Call the branch to register.

Carlisle: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch (1496 Centre Rd.); 905-689-8769

Event date and time: Monday, March 11 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Waterdown: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East); 905-689-6269

Event date and time: Wednesday, March 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Children ages 4 to 12 are invited to enjoy a fun twist on this classic game. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 to register.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)

Event date and time: Monday, March 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Chia Pets

Learn how to make and grow a chia pet. Supplies provided. For kids ages 4 to 12. Registration required. Call the library branch to register.

Freelton: Hamilton Public Library - Freelton Branch (1803 Brock Rd.); 905-659-7639

Event date and time: Monday, March 11 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Waterdown: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East); 905-689-6269

Event date and time: Thursday, March 14 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Gather up the toddlers and come to Bethel Church, where there will be toys for the kids and coffee for the adults in this informal gathering. No registration required.

Location and Venue: Bethel Christian Reformed Church (616 Dundas St. East)

Event date and time: Tuesday, March 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 (noon)

Price: Free

Ozobot is a miniature smart robot that fits in the palm of your hand. It can follow lines or roam around freely, detect colours and can be programmed to tell a story. Suitable for kids ages 8 to 12. Call 905-689-6269 register.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)

Event date and time: Tuesday, March 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Kids ages 4 to 12 can learn how they can help protect turtles and make their own clay turtle. Event is presented by the Bay Area Restoration Council. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 register.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)

Event date and time: Tuesday, March 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Discuss wildlife and make a water bottle bird feeder. Supplies provided. Suitable for kids ages 4 to 12. Registration required. Call 905-689-8769 register.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch (1496 Centre Rd.)

Event date and time: Tuesday, March 12 from 4 to 4 p.m.

Price: Free

The annual maple syrup festival returns to Westfield Heritage Village. See demonstrations of traditional techniques used in early Ontario to produce maple syrup; take a short, picturesque walk to Wesfield's sugar bus, visit the sugar shack and taste some of Westfield's own maple syrup.Enjoy a delicious and affordable pancake breakfast served by the St. George Lions at the Ironwood Hall.

Location and Venue: Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.)

Event dates and time: Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors and $6.50 for youth ages six to 17.

Design a coaster using a tile and some paint. Take it home to put it to the test. Supplies provided. Suitable for kids ages 4 to 12. Registration required. Call 905-689-6269 register.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)

Event date and time: Wednesday, March 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Unleash your inner film director and tell your story. We'll help youth ages 8 to 12 create a movie using an iPad and LEGO. Supplies provided. Registration required. Call 905-689-8769 register.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch (1496 Centre Rd.)

Event date and time: Wednesday, March 13 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Children ages 4 to 12 work in a group to create a mural showing their community in the future. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 register.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)

Event date and time: Wednesday, March 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Kids ages 8 to 12 are invited to engage in hands-on STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) activities and learn through experimentation.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)

Event date and time: Wednesday, March 13 form 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Kids ages 4 to 8 are invited to explore books through games and activities. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 register.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)

Event date and time: Thursday, March 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Bring the whole family to story time and get ready to read. Discover stories, rhymes, music, finger plays and flannel boards at this interactive program for children up to the age of 4.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)

Event date and time: Thursday, March 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

More details

Learn to make and play with things that fly, including paper airplanes, dragon helicopters and drones. Suitable for kids ages 8-12.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Freelton Branch (1803 Brock Rd.)

Event date and time: Friday, March 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

An introduction to virtual and augmented reality followed by interactive activities. Parts of the program may be an issue for those who suffer from motion sickness or vertigo. Suitable for youth ages 8 to 12. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 register.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)

Event date and time: Friday, March 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 (noon)

Price: Free