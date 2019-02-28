New books prove it’s our families and friends we should fear the most

Here’s more proof that it’s our families and friends we should fear the most.

Blood Orange, Harriet Tyce

Allison is a mess — drinking too much, carrying on with her feckless lover, consumed by guilt at what she’s doing to her husband and toddler. The one bright spot is work: she’s been assigned as lead counsel on her first murder case, involving an unassuming wife who has killed her husband. Laura soon realizes there is more to the case than first seems, and it has eerie echoes of her own situation. The plot of this engrossing first novel is as audacious as anything you’ll read this year. Harriet Tyce is a former criminal barrister based in London.

The Suspect, Fiona Barton

The British author’s third domestic chiller immerses readers in every parent’s nightmare. Soon after Alex and Rosie’s parents report the teens missing in Bangkok, the girls’ bodies are found in a crummy hostel on that backpacker haven, Khao San Road. Journalist Kate Waters is covering the story, and detective-inspector Bob Sparkes is on the job. We know them from Barton’s previous novels, and this time they’re each contending with nightmares of their own. Kate’s son, Jake, is himself AWOL in southeast Asia; Bob’s wife is dying of cancer. Barton uses her tried-and-true formula, focusing by turns on each of her principal characters — the reporter, the detective, the mother and, poignantly, Alex, whose story unfolds in the days leading up to her death.

Freefall, Jessica Barry

This is a two-hander, the action moving between Allison, the sole survivor of a plane crash in the Colorado Rockies, and her mother, Maggie, at home in small-town Maine when she is told her daughter likely died in the accident. There are several moving parts in this debut novel. It’s an adventure story: Allison must survive in the wilderness. It’s a thriller: sinister forces are tracking Allison, determined to silence her. It’s a family drama: Maggie embarks on a quest to learn what her estranged daughter has been doing since they parted two years before.

The Hunting Party, Lucy Foley

It’s a crime-fiction trope that never gets old: Friends reunite in a remote locale, ancient grievances surface, one of them ends up dead. The Hunting Party involves nine pals, friends from Oxford days and their partners, who gather at an estate in the Scottish Highlands. The story unfolds through their shifting perspectives, as well as narratives from Doug, the gameskeeper, and Heather, the housekeeper, both of whom have secrets of their own.

Her One Mistake, Heidi Perks