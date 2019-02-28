Jael Richardson and the Festival of Literary Diversity given Freedom to Read Award

Jael Richardson and the Festival of Literary Diversity (FOLD) have together been awarded the 2019 Freedom to Read Award, handed out by the Writers’ Union of Canada. The award is presented each year to recognize work that is “passionately supportive” of freedom of expression.

Richardson is the founder and artistic director of FOLD, as well as the author of two books and a former writer-in-residence at the Toronto District School Board.

“Incredibly honoured and overwhelmed,” Richardson posted on Twitter. “This is for the entire @TheFOLD_ team and all of our supporters and sponsors. This is especially for the writers whose stories have been overlooked. May your voice find its way into the world with courage and may they be received with love.”

The nomination was made by a Canadian author, who the Writers’ Union doesn’t name, who wrote that: “True freedom to read requires an invitation to read broadly, to be challenged and inspired toward personal and social transformation, to meet characters beyond categories of likeness in order to build acceptance, empathy and equality.”