Mister Miracle a remarkable graphic novel

We’re spoiled these days by the sheer number of gifted people telling slow-burning stories in graphic novel format. Setting the right pace is so important in the medium’s storytelling. Few set pace as well as James Sturm.

In Off Season, he roots us in unexpectedly turbulent events: the U.S. election of 2016. While the nomination battles take place, then on through the election itself, a couple grow apart and split, their distance becoming a comment on American society.

As the troubled characters stagger from crisis to crisis as if punch-drunk, the country experiences its own separation. It’s grim stuff, mostly focused on a single father who just can’t get a break and is, frankly, an idiot. The subtext is plain, yet thought-provoking.

Like his 2017 work The Golem’s Mighty Swing, this book shows Sturm is an intelligent writer with much to say ... slowly.

The Spine ChillersBy Ben ClarkRenegade Arts Entertainment, 112 pages, $14.99

This may sound like the opening line of a joke. Three horror writers live together. Guess what’s hiding in the attic?

It is, in fact, the premise for a hilarious book. It’s also enormously weird and – let’s be kind here – illustrated in an uncomplicated style. But the effort to get into it does pay off.

So, Edgar Allen Poe, Ambrose Bierce and H.P. Lovecraft all have rooms in a boarding house run by a terrifying landlady called Mrs. Parkinson, who yells at them a lot. It’s a setup for a sitcom that would bemuse any TV network executive unfortunate enough to hear it as a pitch, but a wonderful basis for a satisfyingly silly graphic novel. Hey, it’s comic books, everybody.

Plenty of weird stuff happens, with help from guest stars including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and there really is something in the attic.