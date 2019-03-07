MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in and around Flamborough March 8-10

1. Messy church

Get your hands messy and make something fun at St. James United Church (306 Parkside Dr.) March 8. The free event runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and everyone is invited. For more information, email youth@stjameswaterdown.ca or call 905-689-6223.

2. Village Theatre presents Caught in the Net

A comedy by Ray Cooney, Caught in the Net is the sequel to Run for Your Wife. This Village Theatre Waterdown production is directed by Andrew Finnigan, produced by Sue Troyan and Scott Millar. Curtain rises at 8 p.m. March 8-9 at Memorial Hall (317 Dundas St. E.). Call box office at 905-690-7889 for tickets or go to Village Fish & Chips or Pickwick Books (cash only). Cost is $25.

3. Breakfast at Knox

Start your weekend off on the right foot at Knox Presbyterian Church (80 Mill St. N.) March 9. Breakfast is served from 8 to 10 a.m. with proceeds supporting local Scouts, who will be attending the World Scout Jamboree in July. A variety of breakfast options are available and cost ranges from $4 to $8.

4. Sweet Water season

Find out how the Indigenous people used maple syrup at Crawford Lake Conservation Area, 3115 Conservation Rd. in Campbellville, March 9. The event features interactive demonstrations at the reconstructed Iroquoian Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when visitors will get to see how sweet water was discovered and get a chance to taste it for themselves.

5. Maple Sugar Festival at Westfield

Discover one of Canada’s most time-honoured and tasty traditions at Westfield Heritage Village, 1049 Kirkwall Rd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10. Explore historical and modern methods of making of maple syrup from the tree to the table. Families can purchase and enjoy a delicious, reasonably-priced pancake breakfast. Admission costs $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6.50 for youth.