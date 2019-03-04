FLIP OUT FOR FLAPJACKS: 5 Flamborough venues serve up pancakes Tuesday

A number of venues are marking Shrove Tuesday by serving up pancakes. In Flamborough, you can get your fill of flapjacks March 5 at these five locations:

Pancakes cost $1 each with $1 contribution going to the Canadian Cancer Society and Canadians living with cancer.

Location and Venue: Sunset Grill Waterdown, 80 Dundas St. East

Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: $1 per pancake, toppings extra

A delicious meal of pancakes, sausage, dessert and refreshments, including tea, coffee and juice. Served continuously between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

Location and Venue: St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr., Waterdown

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Price: $7 for adults; $4 for children 10 and under.