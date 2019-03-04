FLIP OUT FOR FLAPJACKS: 5 Flamborough venues serve up pancakes Tuesday

A number of venues are marking Shrove Tuesday by serving up pancakes. In Flamborough, you can get your fill of flapjacks March 5 at these five locations:
Pancakes cost $1 each with $1 contribution going to the Canadian Cancer Society and Canadians living with cancer.
Location and Venue: Sunset Grill Waterdown, 80 Dundas St. East
Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Price: $1 per pancake, toppings extra
A delicious meal of pancakes, sausage, dessert and refreshments, including tea, coffee and juice. Served continuously between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.
Location and Venue: St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr., Waterdown
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Price: $7 for adults; $4 for children 10 and under.
Enjoy a pancake supper with homemade soup.
Location and Venue: Christ Church Flamborough, 92 Hwy. 8, Greensville
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Price: $8 for adults, $4 for children
Grilled by the 1st Carlisle Scouts and served by the 1st Carlisle Cubs with proceeds boosting local scouting.
Location and Venue: Carlisle United Church, 1432 Centre Rd., Carlisle
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Price: $10 for adults, $6 for children; family $30
Prepared and served by the Men of Grace. Parking at rear of church, 182 Main St. North.
Location and Venue: Grace Anglican Church, 157 Mill St. North, Waterdown
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Price: Freewill offering
