Skip delivery and the pizzeria for this classic homemade pie

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

2 Italian sausages, casings removed

1 recipe Basic Pizza Dough for 8 (see below)

1 1/2 cups (150 g) grated mozzarella cheese

2 balls (4 oz/125 g each) fresh mozzarella di bufala, shredded

Raw Tomato Sauce

Drain the tomatoes, keeping the juice in a bowl. Remove and discard the seeds and any liquid in the tomatoes (see note).

With your hands, coarsely crush the tomatoes.

Place the crushed tomatoes in the bowl of reserved juice and combine with the remaining ingredients.

Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Pizza

Place a pizza stone or inverted baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven. Preheat the oven to 450 F (230 C).

In a skillet, brown the mushrooms in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Divide the dough in half. On a floured work surface, stretch or roll out one piece of dough at a time into a 14-inch (35-cm) disc, leaving a thick border. Place on a piece of parchment paper. Spread 1 cup (250 ml) of the tomato sauce over the entire surface. Sprinkle with half of the grated mozzarella. Top with the meat of one sausage and half of the mushrooms. Bake for 12 minutes. Top with half of the fresh mozzarella. Continue cooking for 5 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese has melted. Repeat with the remaining ingredients for a second pizza.

Note: If you seed the tomatoes, you'll have a much smoother sauce. By removing any liquid inside the tomatoes, you will also get a thicker sauce.

Makes 2 large thin-crust pizzas

Pizza Dough for 8

4 1/2 cups (675 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

8 tsp (40 ml) sugar

2 tsp instant yeast

2 tsp salt

2 cups (500 ml) warm water

In a large bowl, with a wooden spoon, or in a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the flour, sugar, yeast and salt. Add the water and mix just until the dough starts to form into a ball. Knead the dough for 5 minutes on a lightly floured work surface with your hands or with the dough hook just until smooth.

Form the dough into a ball and place in a clean, lightly oiled bowl, turning to coat with the oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rest in a warm, humid spot for 2 hours or until doubled in volume.

Makes 8 small, 4 medium, 2 large