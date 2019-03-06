Drake's Pick 6ix to reopen as sports bar

TORONTO — A Toronto restaurant affiliated with hip-hop superstar Drake is set to reopen later this month with a new contemporary sports bar concept.

A news release says Pick 6ix Sports will have a renovated space and "new menu featuring fresh, modern pub fare."

The downtown venue, previously called Pick 6ix, launched in January 2018 with an event featuring Drake and basketball stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

A statement says the restaurant closed that summer "for renovations following extensive damage from a storm."