MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in and around Flamborough March 15-17

1. Science 4 Fun in Freelton

Fun takes flight at the Freelton branch of the Hamilton Public Library (1803 Brock Rd.), where youth ages eight to 12 are invited to take part in activities related to flying. The program runs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. Please call the branch at 905-659-7639 to register.

2. Spring Tide Bulb Show

Bright and colourful floral surprises bloom at the Gage Park Tropical House (1000 Main St. East, Hamilton) March 15-17. This free event features tropical varieties along with accents that are must-haves for gardeners. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3. Sweet Water Season

Ever wonder how the Indigenous people used maple syrup? Find out March 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crawford Lake Conservation Area, located at 3115 Conservation Rd. near Campbellville. Admission is $7.75 for adults, $6.75 for seniors and $5.50 for children ages five to 14. Children ages four and under can attend for free.

4. Irish stew supper

Freelton United Church, located at 155 Freelton Rd., is marking St. Patrick's Day with an Irish stew dinner March 16. Meals will be served over the course of two sittings, set for 5 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Guests are encouraged to dress in green for the occasion. Call 905-659-3033 to order tickets.

5. Celebrate St. Paddy's Day

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with The Sound Minds Band, which will be performing classic rock, dance and party anthems. Slated for Saturday, March 16 at the Waterdown branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (79 Hamilton St. North), the performance kicks off at 8 p.m. There's no cover charge.