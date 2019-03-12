ComedyFest returns to Memorial Hall for a zany 1 night only March 23

Let the evening of side-busters and one-liners begin.

Hosted by the Waterdown District Lions Club, ComedyFest is back again for another zany night of entertainment with two feature performances by three comics.

“The club was looking for innovative ways to raise funds for our local charities and community projects,” said local Lion Mike Manzoni, a standup enthusiast who suggested the service club put on a fundraising comedy show.

That was eight years ago and although the first event only broke even, the event gave the club some good exposure — and thus began one of Waterdown’s mainstay shows.

“It created an impression in the community of the Lions Club was not some staunch, boring, shirt and tie organization but a fun club to be a part of," said Manzoni.

This year’s event, set for Saturday, March 23, will once again take place at Memorial Hall (317 Dundas St. E.). It will feature two performances, with the first beginning at 7 p.m. and the second kicking off at 9 p.m. The doors open roughly 30 minutes before the acts take to the stage so there's plenty of opportunity for folks to grab a drink — there's a cash bar — and mingle before taking their seats.

Three comics will each perform two sets, which will be riddled with adult content, cautioned Manzoni. The talent includes Brian Hope, Darryl Purvis and Tom Calnan.

ComedyFest tickets cost $20 with proceeds benefiting the service club, which gives back to the community in a number of ways.

"All the profit from the bar goes to the club for charities and so on," said Manzoni, who is hopeful this year's event raises $5,000 and helps to promote the club and possibly garner new memberships.

But more importantly, he wants people to have a good time on March 23.