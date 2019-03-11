Learn about aviation at Heritage Society meeting March 29

The community is invited to learn about aviation during the Second World War at the Flamborough Heritage Society’s next public meeting.

The guest speaker this month is Chris Clackett, who comes from an aviation family: both his father and brother were airline pilots, and his father served as a Special Duties bomber pilot during the Second World War. Chris completed the training program with British Airways, and worked in the airline industry and for companies around the world designing business systems. Since his retirement, he volunteers as a tour guide at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

The March public meeting of the Flamborough Heritage Society takes place on Friday, March 29 at 8 p.m. at St. James United Church (doors open at 7:30 p.m.); admission and parking are free, and the venue is accessible.