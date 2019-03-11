Get rid of unwanted items at Beverly Central School's FUNDrive March 23

If you’re spring cleaning and looking for a local option to unload unwanted items, consider Beverly Central School.

The 4th Concession Road West school is hosting a FUNDrive March 23, when volunteers will happily take a number of clean items in good condition off your hands. These will be taken to Value Village and sold by the pound, with proceeds benefiting the school.

Items that will be accepted during the FUNDrive include clothing, shoes, bedding and towels, hats, mittens and scarves, accessories such as ties, socks, purses and wallets, backpacks, bags, belts and jewelry, books, — excluding encyclopedias and library books — CDs and DVDs, small appliances and kitchen items, toys and games, knick-knacks and small sporting goods.

Auto parts, building and hazardous materials, cleaning and flammable products, paint and painting supplies, pesticides, tires, mattresses, baby carriers and furniture items will not be accepted.