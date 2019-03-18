Find out whodunnit at the 3rd Waterdown Scouts Murder Mystery Night fundraiser March 30

How are your sleuthing skills? Through intrepid detection, the top inspector will have a chance to discover a whodunnit during a murder mystery event aimed at drumming up support to get a group of local scouts to a jamboree in West Virginia.

The March 30 fundraiser will help the 3rd Waterdown Scouts attend the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in July, when an estimated 40,000 youth representing 100 countries will “unlock a new world” by enjoying new adventures, discovering new cultures and forging new friendships.

To get there, members of the local scouting troupe are looking to raise $19,000 and are hosting a number of fundraising events to reach their goal.

Wanda Chevrier, patrol leader for the 3rd Waterdown Scouts, suggested putting on this month's murder mystery night, a themed event the group has hosted in previous years with much success.

“I think it’ll be a great event,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

With entertainment by Murders Tastefully Executed, the thrilling soirée will feature a group of performers who will be presenting the interactive experience — inspired by Agatha Christie — at the Waterdown branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, 79 Hamilton St. N. There will be a cash bar, which opens at 6:30 p.m. followed by a three-course plated dinner.

As the evening progresses, guests will become immersed in the story’s plot.

“It’s very interactive with the crowd,” said Chevrier.

The 19-plus event is a business casual affair featuring silent and live auctions, with two WestJet airline tickets up for grabs.

“It will be a lot of fun and people need to come willing to be part of it and participate,” said Chevrier.