How to highlight the earthy flavour of Brussels sprouts

1/4 cup panko bread crumbs

1 shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

3/4 cup chicken or vegetable broth

2 ounces Gruyere cheese, shredded (1/2 cup)

1 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated (1/2 cup)

Pinch ground nutmeg

Pinch cayenne pepper

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 450 F. Grease 13 by 9 inch baking dish. Toss Brussels sprouts with oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in prepared dish. Bake until sprouts are well browned and tender, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer to wire rack and set aside to cool for at least 5 minutes or up to 30 minutes.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add panko and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to bowl and stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; set aside. Wipe saucepan clean with paper towels.

Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in now-empty saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic and cook until just softened, about 1 minute. Stir in flour and cook for 1 minute. Slowly whisk in cream and broth and bring to boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, remove from heat and whisk in 1/4 cup Gruyere, Parmesan, nutmeg, cayenne, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon salt until smooth.

Pour cream mixture over Brussels sprouts in dish and stir to combine. Sprinkle evenly with panko mixture and remaining 1/4 cup Gruyere. Bake until bubbling around edges and golden brown on top, 5 to 7 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition information per serving: 306 calories; 212 calories from fat; 24 g fat (13 g saturated; 1 g trans fats); 74 mg cholesterol; 321 mg sodium; 18 g carbohydrate; 6 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 9 g protein.

America's Test Kitchen provided this article to The Associated Press.

By America'S Test Kitchen, The Associated Press