MARCH BREAK MADNESS: 5 events to keep kids busy March 12

Ozobot is a miniature smart robot that fits in the palm of your hand. It can follow lines or roam around freely, detect colours and can be programmed to tell a story. Suitable for kids ages 8 to 12. Call 905-689-6269 register.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Kids ages 4 to 12 can learn how they can help protect turtles and make their own clay turtle. Event is presented by the Bay Area Restoration Council. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 register.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Discuss wildlife and make a water bottle bird feeder. Supplies provided. Suitable for kids ages 4 to 12. Registration required. Call 905-689-8769 register.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch (1496 Centre Rd.)

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Price: Free

For a full list of March Break activities in Flamborough, click here.

