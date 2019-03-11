MARCH BREAK MADNESS: 5 events to keep kids busy March 12

Lace up your skates at local rinks. Limit of five children per adult. No additional equipment permitted.
Location and venue: Harry Howell Arena at 27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
Price: Youth/senior $3.30; adult $4.95
Gather up the toddlers and come to Bethel Church, where there will be toys for the kids and coffee for the adults in this informal gathering. No registration required.
Location and venue: Bethel Christian Reformed Church (616 Dundas St. East)
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12 (noon)
Price: Free
Ozobot is a miniature smart robot that fits in the palm of your hand. It can follow lines or roam around freely, detect colours and can be programmed to tell a story. Suitable for kids ages 8 to 12. Call 905-689-6269 register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Price: Free
Kids ages 4 to 12 can learn how they can help protect turtles and make their own clay turtle. Event is presented by the Bay Area Restoration Council. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Price: Free
Discuss wildlife and make a water bottle bird feeder. Supplies provided. Suitable for kids ages 4 to 12. Registration required. Call 905-689-8769 register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch (1496 Centre Rd.)
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Price: Free
For a full list of March Break activities in Flamborough, click here.
Lace up your skates at local rinks. Limit of five children per adult. No additional equipment permitted.
Location and venue: Harry Howell Arena at 27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
Price: Youth/senior $3.30; adult $4.95
Gather up the toddlers and come to Bethel Church, where there will be toys for the kids and coffee for the adults in this informal gathering. No registration required.
Location and venue: Bethel Christian Reformed Church (616 Dundas St. East)
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12 (noon)
Price: Free
Ozobot is a miniature smart robot that fits in the palm of your hand. It can follow lines or roam around freely, detect colours and can be programmed to tell a story. Suitable for kids ages 8 to 12. Call 905-689-6269 register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Price: Free
Kids ages 4 to 12 can learn how they can help protect turtles and make their own clay turtle. Event is presented by the Bay Area Restoration Council. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Price: Free
Discuss wildlife and make a water bottle bird feeder. Supplies provided. Suitable for kids ages 4 to 12. Registration required. Call 905-689-8769 register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch (1496 Centre Rd.)
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Price: Free
For a full list of March Break activities in Flamborough, click here.
Lace up your skates at local rinks. Limit of five children per adult. No additional equipment permitted.
Location and venue: Harry Howell Arena at 27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
Price: Youth/senior $3.30; adult $4.95
Gather up the toddlers and come to Bethel Church, where there will be toys for the kids and coffee for the adults in this informal gathering. No registration required.
Location and venue: Bethel Christian Reformed Church (616 Dundas St. East)
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12 (noon)
Price: Free
Ozobot is a miniature smart robot that fits in the palm of your hand. It can follow lines or roam around freely, detect colours and can be programmed to tell a story. Suitable for kids ages 8 to 12. Call 905-689-6269 register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Price: Free
Kids ages 4 to 12 can learn how they can help protect turtles and make their own clay turtle. Event is presented by the Bay Area Restoration Council. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Price: Free
Discuss wildlife and make a water bottle bird feeder. Supplies provided. Suitable for kids ages 4 to 12. Registration required. Call 905-689-8769 register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch (1496 Centre Rd.)
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Price: Free
For a full list of March Break activities in Flamborough, click here.