M&M products celebrates 50 years with OBA Award

“My mom raised five kids and was home and my dad was a full-time employee of Dofasco.”

Misner said over the years the business went through many ups and downs — including the advent of numerous different technologies. Until 1988, they only sold Wood’s freezers and dehumidifiers.

Despite the success over the past year, Misner said the business came close to not making the 50-year mark. While his parents had run the business out of their house on the 5th Concession, they sold the home five years ago. So Misner, who also works at Dofasco, ran the business from his house, with no showroom for two years before moving to Hallmark Kitchens on Innovation Drive.

Then in 2018, Misner moved to the Sobeys plaza in February and had a grand opening May 17 — three days later was the motorcycle accident.

He admitted before moving to the plaza, he considered shuttering the business after 49 years.

“I would have went the rest of my life going, ‘What if?’” he said. “I said, I’ve got to go with this,’ went ahead and signed a five-year lease.”

Misner said one of the major philosophies of the business is to support the community — such as contributing to Waterdown ArtsFest, ChiliFest, church functions and local sports teams.

While he didn’t know what would happen when he signed the plaza lease, Misner said the business has received great support.

“Now we’re dealing with second-generation families and third-generation families,” he said, adding Waterdown has grown immensely.

Misner said the key to hitting the half-century mark is being honest with the consumer.

“The honesty you get dealing directly with an owner — with somebody that knows the product,” he said. For example, Misner said a second-generation customer had an issue with a refrigerator ice maker. So he got the customer the part, showed them how to find a how-to video and sent them on their way.

“He called last week and said, ‘Ward, that’s why we come back to you — because you have the inside knowledge that the big box stores don’t have,’” he said. “Hearing feedback like that is very important and it makes me feel like I have a worth in the community.”

Other winners include FCC Award winner Waterdown Collision, Entrepreneur of the Year winner Amy Robson of West Avenue Cider, Large Business Award winner the Dream Centre, Service Industry Award winner Dairy Queen and Professional Service Provider of the Year Award winner Claire Drage — Mortgage Alliance.

