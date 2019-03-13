Waterdown native publishes guide to finding four-leaf clovers

Waterdown native Scott Jackson has just the thing for a bit of luck this St. Patrick’s Day — a guide to finding a four-leaf clover.
Jackson, who grew up in Waterdown, but now lives in Utah with his wife Aubrey, published Looking For Luck: Four-leaf Finding Field Guide in 2018. He said that publishing the book allowed him to fulfil a long-standing goal.
“I had a goal to be published by the time I was 28 — that was Valentine’s Day of last year,” he said. “I have a novel that’s nearly done, but it’s still nearly done a year later, so I wanted to get something out into the world to accomplish that goal that I’d had for 10 years.
“I’ve been able to find four-leaf clovers for most of my life and I’ve taught a bunch of people how, so I thought, ‘I can put this together into a book.’”
The Waterdown District High School graduate self-published the 48-page leaflet on Amazon last year, and said that he found his first-ever four leaf clover at the final soccer practice of his first — and last — year playing soccer in Waterdown.
“I wasn’t especially good at soccer — in fact, I was pretty bad,” he said.
Jackson said in that practice he was able to pass the ball to a player on the team who scored — and while he was celebrating the assist, he looked down.
“And there it was — the first four-leaf clover I ever found.”
That first year, Jackson found hundreds of four-leaf clovers, something that was sparked on a walk to school.
Jackson, who attended Queen’s University and Brigham Young University, said that he often walked to school on Riley Street — past a leaky fire hydrant.
“One of the secrets that I share in the book to finding (a) four-leaf clover is you need a lot of light and a lot of water,” he said. “This really slow leak on this fire hydrant was the perfect storm to find four-leaf clovers.”
He said that over the years — during which he found thousands of four-leaf clovers — he became good enough to teach others the tricks.
In fact, Jackson taught his wife Aubrey to find her first four-leaf clover on a date.
Jackson said that his wife, who hails from Arizona, came to Waterdown to visit. While on a walk in Rockcliffe Park, she was able to find her first four-leaf clover — after which the couple shared their first kiss.
While it is often difficult to find a four-leaf clover on St. Patrick’s Day in Canada, the symbol is linked with the day, he said — at least on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.
“We have linked the idea of luck, the Irish and four-leaf clovers,” he said. “Everyone who has a drop of Irish ancestry in them wants to show that and bring that out (on St. Patrick’s Day.)”
In fact, Jackson, who is a quarter Irish, said that his Irish great-grandfather could find four-leaf clovers.
“So I don’t know if it’s a genetic thing, but it seems to have a skipped a couple of generations and I picked it up.”
Looking For Luck: Four-leaf Finding Field Guide is available on Amazon and Kindle.
