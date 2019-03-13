Waterdown native publishes guide to finding four-leaf clovers

Waterdown native Scott Jackson has just the thing for a bit of luck this St. Patrick’s Day — a guide to finding a four-leaf clover.

Jackson, who grew up in Waterdown, but now lives in Utah with his wife Aubrey, published Looking For Luck: Four-leaf Finding Field Guide in 2018. He said that publishing the book allowed him to fulfil a long-standing goal.

“I had a goal to be published by the time I was 28 — that was Valentine’s Day of last year,” he said. “I have a novel that’s nearly done, but it’s still nearly done a year later, so I wanted to get something out into the world to accomplish that goal that I’d had for 10 years.

“I’ve been able to find four-leaf clovers for most of my life and I’ve taught a bunch of people how, so I thought, ‘I can put this together into a book.’”