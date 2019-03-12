MARCH BREAK MADNESS: 8 things to do March 13 in Flamborough

The annual maple syrup festival returns to Westfield Heritage Village. See demonstrations of traditional techniques used in early Ontario to produce maple syrup; take a short, picturesque walk to Wesfield's sugar bus, visit the sugar shack and taste some of Westfield's own maple syrup.Enjoy a delicious and affordable pancake breakfast served by the St. George Lions at the Ironwood Hall.

Location and Venue: Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.)

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors and $6.50 for youth ages six to 17.

Design a coaster using a tile and some paint. Take it home to put it to the test. Supplies provided. Suitable for kids ages 4 to 12. Registration required. Call 905-689-6269 register.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Unleash your inner film director and tell your story. We'll help youth ages 8 to 12 create a movie using an iPad and LEGO. Supplies provided. Registration required. Call 905-689-8769 register.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch (1496 Centre Rd.)

Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Children ages 4 to 12 work in a group to create a mural showing their community in the future. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 register.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)

Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Kids ages 8 to 12 are invited to engage in hands-on STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) activities and learn through experimentation.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)

Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Learn how to build a marionette puppet using recyclable and household items. Supplies provided. For kids ages 8 to 12. Registration required. Call the branch to register.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East); 905-689-6269

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Price: Free

For a full list of March Break activities in Flamborough, click here.