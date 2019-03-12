MARCH BREAK MADNESS: 8 things to do March 13 in Flamborough

Christie Lake's 10-km recreational trail system takes you through peaceful meadows and towering pine forests. Bundle up and take the kids on an outdoor adventure. Conservation area is open daily from dusk until dawn.
Location and Venue: 1000 Hwy. 5 West
Price: $15 per vehicle and driver; $5 per passenger
Lace up your skates at local rinks. Limit of five children per adult. No additional equipment permitted.
Harry Howell Arena at 27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Price: Youth/senior $3.30; adult $4.95
The annual maple syrup festival returns to Westfield Heritage Village. See demonstrations of traditional techniques used in early Ontario to produce maple syrup; take a short, picturesque walk to Wesfield's sugar bus, visit the sugar shack and taste some of Westfield's own maple syrup.Enjoy a delicious and affordable pancake breakfast served by the St. George Lions at the Ironwood Hall.
Location and Venue: Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.)
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors and $6.50 for youth ages six to 17.
Design a coaster using a tile and some paint. Take it home to put it to the test. Supplies provided. Suitable for kids ages 4 to 12. Registration required. Call 905-689-6269 register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Price: Free
Unleash your inner film director and tell your story. We'll help youth ages 8 to 12 create a movie using an iPad and LEGO. Supplies provided. Registration required. Call 905-689-8769 register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch (1496 Centre Rd.)
Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Children ages 4 to 12 work in a group to create a mural showing their community in the future. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)
Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Kids ages 8 to 12 are invited to engage in hands-on STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) activities and learn through experimentation.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)
Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Learn how to build a marionette puppet using recyclable and household items. Supplies provided. For kids ages 8 to 12. Registration required. Call the branch to register.
Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East); 905-689-6269
Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Price: Free
For a full list of March Break activities in Flamborough, click here.
