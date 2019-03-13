MARCH BREAK MADNESS: 6 things to do March 14 in Flamborough

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library's Carlisle Branch (1496 Centre Rd.); 905-689-8769

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Learn how to make and grow a chia pet. Supplies provided. For kids ages 4 to 12. Registration required. Call the library branch to register.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East); 905-689-6269

Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Price: Free

The annual maple syrup festival returns to Westfield Heritage Village. See demonstrations of traditional techniques used in early Ontario to produce maple syrup; take a short, picturesque walk to Wesfield's sugar bus, visit the sugar shack and taste some of Westfield's own maple syrup.Enjoy a delicious and affordable pancake breakfast served by the St. George Lions at the Ironwood Hall.

Location and venue: Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.)

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors and $6.50 for youth ages six to 17.

Kids ages 4 to 8 are invited to explore books through games and activities. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 register.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)

Time: Thursday, March 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Bring the whole family to story time and get ready to read. Discover stories, rhymes, music, finger plays and flannel boards at this interactive program for children up to the age of 4.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East)

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

