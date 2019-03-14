MARCH BREAK MADNESS: 4 things to do March 15 in Flamborough

Learn to make and play with things that fly, including paper airplanes, dragon helicopters and drones. Suitable for kids ages 8-12.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Freelton Branch (1803 Brock Rd.)

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

An introduction to virtual and augmented reality followed by interactive activities. Parts of the program may be an issue for those who suffer from motion sickness or vertigo. Suitable for youth ages 8 to 12. Registration required. Call 519-647-2571 register.

Location and venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd.)

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12 (noon)

Price: Free