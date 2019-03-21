MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough March 22-24

1. FUNDrive for Beverly Central Public School

Spring cleaning? Donate unwanted items in support of Beverly Centre School March 23. Items to be sold to Value Village by the pound. Clean items in good condition only. Acceptable items include clothing, shoes, accessories, some books, small appliances and more. For a full list, click here. Drop off items in the school's parking lot (1346 4th Concession Rd. W.) between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

2. Waterdown Marketplace

A showcase of local businesses, crafters, food and home party vendors set up shop at St. Thomas the Apostle Church's Parish Hall (715 Centre Rd.) on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 40 vendors will be on site.

3. Celebrate spring

Bethel Christian Reformed Church ushers in spring with activities for the whole family. Create a planter, try your hand at some games and enjoy a spaghetti dinner at the church, located at 616 Dundas St. E., Waterdown. The event runs from 4 until 7 p.m. March 23. Please call the church at 905-689-7796 to register.

4. Shepherd's pie supper

Dig in at Millgrove United Church March 23. From 6 until 8 p.m. the church at 370 5th Concession Rd. W. will serve up shepherd's pie, green beans, corn, rolls and assorted desserts. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased by calling the church at 905-689-7479.

5. You look like you need a good laugh

Waterdown ComedyFest, hosted by the Waterdown District Lions Club, features two shows with three great comics March 23. The early show kicks off at 7 p.m. with the late show beginning at 9 p.m. Both run at Memorial Hall (317 Dundas St. E.). Strong language and adult content. Tickets cost $20 and are available by calling Mike at 289-431-5020. Proceeds benefit the service's club community outreach projects.