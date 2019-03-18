Poppy seed muffins with rich, full flavour - and less sugar

We wanted to make poppy seed muffins with rich, full flavour; fluffy, tender interiors; and golden crusts. We were amazed to find that our go-to recipe had a whopping 22 grams of sugar per muffin, so we hoped that our new recipe would work with a sugar content of only 11 grams.

We turned to Sucanat, which we ground in a spice grinder to ensure that the tops of the finished muffins weren't speckled. Lemon zest seemed like a natural complement to the poppy seeds, but we could only add so much zest before the muffins started to taste soapy, and our muffins were still lacking flavour.

To fix this problem and to up the perceived sweetness without adding more sugar, we started by increasing the vanilla. This helped, but tasters still wanted more flavour, so we scoured the pantry for solutions. We found our answer in ground anise seeds, which had a sweet, subtle licorice flavour that rounded out the muffins perfectly.

Next, we needed to fix the texture of the muffins; they were a bit dense and tough. To create a finer crumb and a less chewy texture, we switched from all-purpose flour to cake flour. A combination of baking powder and baking soda ensured good rise and good browning, but we also increased the oven temperature and raised the oven rack to help achieve the perfect golden brown crust.