Pho warms the belly and the soul: Ricardo

1 small cinnamon stick

Chili pepper of your choice, chopped

1 package (227 g) rice noodles

3/4 lb (350 g) Chinese fondue sliced beef

1 cup (75 g) bean sprouts

3-1/2 oz (100 g) enoki mushrooms or white mushrooms, sliced

Garnish

4 green onions, chopped

Thai basil or cilantro, finely chopped

Chili peppers (bird’s eye or other), finely chopped

Lime wedges

In a large pot, brown the onion in the oil. Add the ginger and garlic. Continue cooking for 3 minutes. Add the broth, fish sauce, spices and chili pepper. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and bring to a boil. Simmer for 5 minutes over medium heat. Strain the broth through a sieve. Adjust the seasoning. Keep warm.

Cook the noodles for 3 minutes in salted boiling water. Drain in a colander and rinse under cold running water. Drain well.

Assembly

In 4 large bowls, divide the noodles, beef, bean sprouts and mushrooms. Add the steaming broth and serve.

Place the garnish ingredients in a large serving platter and let your guests add to their soup as they please.

Makes 4 servings.