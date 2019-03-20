Criss Angel bringing new show to Seneca Casino

The Mindfreak is making his way to Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Legendary illusionist Criss Angel brings his current touring show "RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged" to Seneca Niagara Casino June 8. The show follows in the tradition of Angel's stage and TV show "Mindfreak," and will include some of his most iconic illusions.

Tickets for the 18-plus show start at US$45.

Angel, 51, is known for gonzo illusions and live performances such as the water torture cell in 2002, in which he spent 24 hours in a coffin-sized tank submerged underwater, and an escape trick in New York in which he tore his shoulder muscles getting out of two straightjackets and noose around his neck.