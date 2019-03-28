MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough March 29-31

1. Line Dancing at Bethel

Get your groove on at Bethel Christian Reform Church (616 Dundas St. East) March 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. All ages are welcome. Admission is $10. For more information, call 905-689-7796.

2. Flamborough Heritage Society meeting

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum's volunteer tour guide Chris Clackett will address guests at this month's meeting of the Flamborough Heritage Society March 29 from 8 to 9 p.m. at St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr.

3. Rockton Dinner Theatre

Rockton Agricultural Society serves up roast beef dinner with all the trimmings and all-you-can-eat pie with a side of homespun comedy starting at 5:30 p.m. March 29-30, April 4-6 at the Fairgrounds, 812 Old Hwy. 8. Tickets cost $40. Call 519-647-2502.

4. Paper and Bottle Drive

Hosted by the Carlisle and Freelton Scouts. Have items at the curb by 9 a.m. for pick up or drop them off at Carlisle United Church, 1432 Centre Rd., before noon. Call 905-690-3700 for special pick-ups.

5. Soup and Social

Enjoy a soup lunch and craft period after the 9: 30 a.m. Sunday service at Sheffield United Church, 1283 Old Hwy. 8, March 31. Crafts start at 10:30 a.m. followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m.