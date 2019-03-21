Ricardo’s Caesar rolls: It’s like an easy salad to go

Rolls

1 cup (85 g) white bread, diced (2 slices of bread)

1 tbsp (15 ml) canola oil

4 cups (180 g) romaine lettuce, thinly sliced

1 cup (215 g) cooked chicken, shredded

3 slices cooked bacon, chopped

6 round rice paper wrappers, about 9 inches (23 cm) in diameter

Caesar Dressing

In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolk, lemon juice and garlic. Add one-third of the oil, drop by drop, whisking constantly. When the emulsion begins to form a mayonnaise, drizzle in the remaining oil, whisking constantly. Add the capers, anchovy paste and Parmesan. Lightly season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Rolls

In a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the bread in the oil. Let the croutons cool.

In a large bowl, combine the lettuce, chicken, bacon and croutons. Toss the salad with half of the Caesar dressing.

In a shallow dish of hot water, soak one sheet of rice paper at a time for a few seconds or until softened. Remove from the water. Drain and place on a work surface.

Spoon 3/4 cup of salad onto the bottom third of the rice paper. Fold both sides of the sheet toward the centre. Tightly roll to enclose the filling.

Cover the roll with a damp cloth and continue with the remaining ingredients.

Serve with the remaining Caesar dressing.

Serves 6

