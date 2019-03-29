Splendor in the Brass shines at Lynden Legion April 12-13

With the arrival of spring, so too do the sweet sounds of brass.

Cabaret Lynden, a bi-annual event benefiting Lynden United Church, will raise funds for what Splendor in the Brass concert band leader Roger Girard called the local “community centre.”

With the help of local organizations, including the Lynden Lions Club, various recreation committees and sports teams, the church remains a viable entity in the community.

“We manage to have a lot of community activities and there are three places we can use for facilities,” he said of the Lions club house, the Lynden branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and the church.

“We like to support these institutions and keep them going so that the rest of us can enjoy all these activities."

Cabaret Lynden has been hosted for the past 10 years in the Lynden Spring Revue’s off years.

This year Linda Davis along with Girard will help lead the band, while Al Croxall will perform the role of master of ceremonies.

“He does the humour mostly and I make some funny faces," said Girard, adding that Davis and band members are "all pros," many of whom have worked on cruise ships.

The band features Sofia Buzzelli and Charlie Landoni on vocals – a recognizable face from the Lynden Spring Revue.

Among the members performing in this year’s Splendor in the Brass show are George Rose and Sean Colwell, David Sears on trombone, Chris Walton, Dave O'Neill, Marc Girard on guitar and James Gannett on the low end on bass.