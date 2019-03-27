Afraid you don’t ‘get’ a poem? Adam Sol is your enthusiastic guide

Each night I watch her eyes

to make sure they keep drying.

— from The Exiles’ Gallery (House of Anansi Press, 2015)

The scene is set up immediately with the title, and in the first line it’s clear the mother is washing dishes. Partridge is not trying to create any sort of mystery, and by the second sentence of the poem, “She can’t make rent,” we’re introduced to a straightforward dramatic situation that doesn’t require a lot of elaboration. The mother is stressed and sad, and the child is watching her. It’s a set piece, a “domestic interior” like in a painter’s study.

What makes the poem remarkable is Partridge’s exquisite, careful musicality, and how that music propels us through the poem. In the first line we can hear the fizz of the dish soap in the sink with all the s’s in “hands sift greasy suds.” So the sounds of the words used to describe the scene help us to experience it more sensually, with our ears and our mouths. Alongside these s’s are the short a vowels in “chapped hands,” “can’t,” and “again.”

(Partridge was an expat American, like myself, so I presume she’d pronounce the word “again” as rhyming with “men” rather than “main.”)

Almost all of the vowel sounds in this first stanza sound flat, cut off from any expansiveness by the sharp t, p, and k sounds that snap shut words like “chapped,” “can’t,” “make,” and in the next stanza, “tip” and “rack.” Of course to some extent I’m superimposing my reading of the emotional content onto these vowels — vowels aren’t inherently emotional. But again, because of the dramatic situation that Partridge has established so quickly, I’m encouraged to associate these sounds with my sense that the mother is trapped by her circumstances, that she can’t find a way out, that even the alphabet is conspiring against her, that all she can do is continue to wash dishes, observed with concern by the child.

Keep an ear out for one other vowel sound in that first stanza though. “Quietly” and “crying” introduce us to a sharper long i sound that will reappear at the end.

If “Vessels tip in the rack” follows the same trajectory that has been established in the first stanza (sounds and description), something else seems to happen in the last two lines of the poem. First off, we turn our attention to the child’s perspective of the scene, whereas in the first four lines we’ve focused more on the mother.

Even a phrase like “make rent” from line 2 is probably the mother’s, not the child’s, but the final sentence of the poem is something a child might be able to articulate. We also get the first appearance of an “I” — this isn’t just some random child watching her mother; the perspective zooms in and we begin to realize that the scene is a self-portrait for the poetic speaker, a memory.

The “I” also echoes those long i ’s that we saw in “quietly” and “crying” above. Now we quickly get that sound four times in two lines with “night,” “I,” “eyes,” and “drying.” If you make those sounds in your mouth you can already feel that they are more open than the flat a’s that dominated the first stanza. I’m not going to go so far as to suggest that they form a layer of resistance for the speaker, that “drying” is somehow more optimistic than “crying” — that seems a bit much. The poem is still a dark interior, clouded by poverty and struggle. But in the only two-line sentence in the poem, as Partridge piles on more open vowel sounds like “each,” “sure,” and “they,” perhaps the idea enters our mind that if the poet has grown to be able to recall how a poem moves a memory like this, and to write so carefully about it, she must have survived it.

There’s a nice, subtle pun at the end with “make sure they keep drying,” implying both that the child wants her mother to continue to dry the dishes, but also that she will continue to dry her eyes, that she won’t give up despite her circumstances. And the crying/drying rhyme that gets summoned at the end also provides us with a witty philosophy of life that the child seems to have ingested — crying and drying, crying and drying, how else do we lead our lives?

“Domestic Interior” gives us a poignant snapshot of a childhood of worry, but also perhaps hints at some resources that emerge from that experience. Not just hardship, then, but struggle.

It’s a beautiful short poem, evocative because of Partridge’s precise and discerning ear. Three books from her were not nearly enough. [NOTE: Elise Partridge passed away in 2015.]

Excerpted from How a Poem Moves: A Field Guide for Readers of Poetry by Adam Sol.© 2019 by Adam Sol. All rights reserved. Published by ECW Press Ltd. www.ecwpress.com