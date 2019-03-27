Shrimp pad thai is a healthier version of traditional dish

Pad Thai

1/2 lb (225 g) raw medium shrimp, peeled and halved lengthwise

2 tbsp (30 ml) soy sauce

1/2 lb (225 g) wide rice noodles

6 green onions, thinly sliced (white and green parts separated)

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbsp (15 ml) fresh ginger, finely chopped

1 tsp (5 ml) sambal oelek

2 tbsp (30 ml) vegetable oil

1 egg, lightly beaten

3 cups (225 g) bean sprouts

Unsalted peanuts, toasted and chopped (optional)

Lime wedges (optional)

1. In bowl, combine the shrimp with the soy sauce. Refrigerate.

2. Place the noodles in a large bowl of boiling water. Let soak for 10 minutes; the noodles should be very al dente. Rinse and drain. Set aside.

3. In a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat, soften the white parts of the onions, the garlic and ginger with the sambal oelek in the oil.

4. Add the peanut sauce, egg, shrimp mixture and noodles. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring until the shrimp are cooked through and the sauce coats the noodles. Adjust the seasoning. Add more chicken broth, if needed. Sprinkle with the bean sprouts and the green parts of the onions. Serve with peanuts and lime wedges, if desired.

Serves 4.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes