David Bezmozgis’ Immigrant Stories about making connections ‘unfailingly sympathetic’

“It wasn’t that I was incapable of being firm, only that I couldn’t reliably predict when I would do it. That was somehow worse.” The thoughts of an immigrant dad in award-winning Latvian-Canadian writer David Bezmozgis’ darkly humorous new collection — his self-doubt in particular — strand him between loyalties: immigrant past or comfortable present?

It might be something Bezmozgis, a Canadian immigrant from Riga, Latvia, knows in a personal way. He first dazzled critics with his debut short story collection, Natasha and Other Stories (2004). Two prize-winning novels — The Free World; The Betrayers — and a screenplay, Victoria Day, followed; the film version of Natasha opened in 2015. Now Immigrant City, Bezmozgis’ first return to the short story form in more than a decade, shows that his skills at creating perfect (and perfectly unsettling) worlds-within-worlds remain unparalleled.

But back to the story. The immigrant dad’s dilemma explains his presence in a Toronto suburb, small daughter in tow, ostensibly to buy a new door for his damaged Toyota from a man with one to sell — but this is less about the door and more about his need to connect with other outsiders. His destination: a building guarded by uniformed security in body-armour. This through-the-looking-glass Somali version of his own childhood in Soviet Latvia satisfies a very real desire to bond with lives “thrumming with life and larceny.”

“This is the writer,” says the car-door seller to his gentle old uncle on a “just men” floor. How do they know? Because, to echo Leonard Cohen, everybody knows. Everybody wants something — be it “fraternal understanding,” or a revered elder’s story heard.

But other things are going on: he leaves his daughter playing with the door seller’s child and her mother; realizing her dad has left, the child starts to cry, and is given a hijab as a present — which she fiercely refuses to take off on their trip back home, also asking if her new Somali friend can come over for a “play date.”

Weighted equally with the car door and his own past, his daughter proudly wearing her new hijab, father and daughter return home by streetcar (yes, they take the car door with them), the father realizes no one notices them despite their perhaps odd appearance. They become two otherwise unremarkable dwellers in Immigrant City.

In “How It Used to Be,” a conference guest nostalgically wanders Montreal streets, pining after the younger self who once left Cohen a fan letter. In the present, his conference — something “revolutionary and intrusive” made its founder rich — repels him. Yet nothing prepares him for the “be careful what you wish for” twist, a shock that resonates long after the story ends.

In these tales, when the past knocks, it comes laden with baggage. In the brilliant “A New Gravestone for an Old Grave,” an American lawyer travels to Latvia, reluctantly fulfilling his filial duty to oversee the lagging installation of his grandfather’s gravestone. Bewildered, sleep-deprived, he encounters another lawyer son — a strangely embittered man — and at last, the elusive stonecutter, a hilariously grim figure, rather like death itself.

We end on “The Russian Riviera,” a Vegas-style Toronto club, where Kostya, a likeable Siberian boxer-turned-bouncer, becomes trapped between a past he at least understood and a present heavy with menace.

Intelligent, funny, unfailingly sympathetic, Bezmozgis portrays lives constantly teetering between past and present, between worlds remembered and those that are all too real.