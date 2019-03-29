Canadian novelist Antanas Sileika sets spy thriller in post-WW1 Lithuania

In the afterword of his new book Provisionally Yours, Lithuanian Canadian novelist Antanas Sileika observes how his native land was, for much of its modern existence, poised perilously between the “hammer of Germany and the anvil of the Soviet Union.” With the sabre-rattling, Crimea-annexing antics of Russian president Vladimir Putin currently destabilizing the Baltic region, Lithuanians both at home and abroad are once again fearful about their country’s future and its sovereignty. This makes Sileika’s new novel very timely indeed.

Very much in the tradition of the Cold War spy and espionage novels of writers such as John Le Carré or even Graham Greene, Provisionally Yours relays the story of a Lithuanian expat soldier named Justas Adamonis. He is returning to the country in the wake of Czarist Russia’s collapse after the First World War and the creation at Versailles of the modern-day Lithuanian state after centuries of its being controlled by Russia or Poland.

Kaunas becomes the new provisional capital of the country — Vilnius, its real capital, remains in Poland. After the Great War, the boundaries of many European states were in flux. Almost as soon as Adamonis disembarks in Kaunas, he is press-ganged into becoming the director of military intelligence. What ensues is his discovery of a smuggling scam between Berlin and Moscow that implicates and embarrasses much of the new country’s political leadership. Adamonis’ counter-intelligence coup burnishes his reputation and, with his newly acquired celebrity/notoriety, he is on a fast track to leading one of the landmark events in modern Lithuanian history: the liberation of the Lithuanian French-occupied seaport city of Klaipeda.

Adamonis’ motivation for this risky raid is personal as well as political. Early in the story, he falls in love with his beautiful American cousin, Lily, who recently returned to her native land with her blueblood diplomat husband in tow. Divorce is out of the question in Catholic Lithuania, but not in its soon-to-be liberated protestant province. Once Klaipeda is free of the French, Lily could divorce her husband and marry Adamonis. But love and politics form a toxic brew in Provisionally Yours and happy endings, it seems, are better suited to romantic novellas than espionage thrillers. I’ll leave the fate of our star-crossed lovers for intrepid readers to uncover for themselves.