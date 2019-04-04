MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough and beyond April 4-6

Here's what's on this weekend.

1. Rockton Dinner Theatre

The Rockton Agricultural Society presents Flying High April 4-6. Enjoy a roast beef dinner and all-you-can-eat pie with a side of homespun comedy at the fairgrounds, 812 Old Hwy. 8, Rockton. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40.

2. Card night

Spend the evening playing a game of cards and socializing Apr. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 905-689-6223.

3. E-Waste Roundup

Drop off unwanted electronics for free, environmentally responsible recycling April 6 at Weeks Home Hardware, 71 Hamilton St. North between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Money raised for every pound of electronics collected will support the 1st Flamborough Pathfinders' upcoming trip to Ireland.

4. Blazing Fiddles

Love fiddle music? Blazing Fiddles will perform at Dundas Baptist Church, 201 Governors Rd. April 6 to help raise funds to replace the church's roof. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 905-628-0055.