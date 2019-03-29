Mussels with sausage are a one pot people pleaser

mussels with sausage
1 onion, chopped
1 Toulouse or mild Italian sausage, casing removed
2 tbsp butter
4 slices Serrano ham or prosciutto, finely chopped
8 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1/2 cup (125 ml) white wine
2 lbs (1 kg) mussels, washed and trimmed
1/3 cup (15 g) flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
2 tbsp bread crumbs
In a large pot, brown the onion and sausage meat in the butter, breaking the meat up with a wooden spoon. Add the ham and garlic and continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the wine, mussels, parsley and bread crumbs and stir to combine.
Cover and continue cooking, stirring frequently until the mussels open, about 4 to 5 minutes. Discard any mussels that remain closed. Season with pepper. Serve with oven-baked fries, if desired.
Makes 2 servings.
