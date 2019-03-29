Mussels with sausage are a one pot people pleaser

WhatsOn 04:00 PM by Ricardo Toronto Star

mussels with sausage

1 onion, chopped

1 Toulouse or mild Italian sausage, casing removed

2 tbsp butter

4 slices Serrano ham or prosciutto, finely chopped

8 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/2 cup (125 ml) white wine

2 lbs (1 kg) mussels, washed and trimmed

1/3 cup (15 g) flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

2 tbsp bread crumbs

In a large pot, brown the onion and sausage meat in the butter, breaking the meat up with a wooden spoon. Add the ham and garlic and continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the wine, mussels, parsley and bread crumbs and stir to combine.

Cover and continue cooking, stirring frequently until the mussels open, about 4 to 5 minutes. Discard any mussels that remain closed. Season with pepper. Serve with oven-baked fries, if desired.

Makes 2 servings.

