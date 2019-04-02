100 Women Who Care Flamborough to meet April 10

The Flamborough chapter of 100 Women Who Care is growing rapidly and will host its second meeting April 10, said founding member Doris Valade.

The charitable group sees women gather four times a year for a one-hour meeting, learn about local charities and each donate a $100 cheque to a charity that the group selects.

The Flamborough chapter’s first meeting, held Jan. 16, drew 36 women and raised $3,600 for Animal Adoptions of Flamborough. The funding allowed the organization to purchase a new industrial washer and dryer for its shelter.

Every member can nominate local charities, nonprofits, or worthy causes, which are put into a hat and three names are drawn at random at each meeting. A member makes a five-minute presentation about each cause and the group votes on which charity to donate to.