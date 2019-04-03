Shaughnessy Cohen Prize finalists announced

TORONTO — Books about the state of masculinity, a young boy's immigration story and clashes between industry and environmentalism have been nominated for the $25,000 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing.

The Writers' Trust of Canada named five finalists Wednesday vying for the award honouring a literary non-fiction book on politics.

Rachel Giese, the editorial director of LGBTQ publication Xtra, is in the running for "Boys: What It Means to Become a Man," (Patrick Crean Editions) which explores how societal expectations of manhood can shape boys' development.

Edmonton high school student Abu Bakr al Rabeeah is nominated for "Homes: A Refugee Story" (Freehand Books), alongside English teacher Winnie Yeung, who helped recount his journey of growing up in Iraq and Syria and escaping a war zone to build a new life in Canada.