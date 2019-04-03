Debut writers dominate Shaughnessy Cohen book prize short list

Debut books account for four of the five finalists for the prestigious 2019 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing.

The short list for the $25,000 prize, handed out by the Writers’ Trust, was announced Tuesday morning. It includes:

Homes: A Refugee Story (Freehand Books): This book was also one of the five Canada Reads book this year (it came in second). Abu Bakr al Rabeeah is a high school student in Edmonton who grew up in Iraq and Syria, finding safety in Canada. Co-author Winnie Yeung works at the school teaching English and helps recount his story.

Breaching the Peace: The Site C Dam and a Valley’s Stand against Big Hydro (On Point Press): Described as a work of “advocacy journalism,” it starts with B.C.’s announcement about building a third hydroelectric dam on the Peace River. Through the stories of expropriated farmers and First Nations leaders, Sarah Cox explores the future of clean energy.

Boys: What It Means to Become a Man (Patrick Crean Editions): A mother to a boy herself, well-known journalist Rachel Giese draws on research, interviews and personal anecdotes in this debut book to explore masculinity and the forces that shape how boys see themselves.

Pipe Dreams: The Fight for Canada’s Energy Future (Viking Canada): The lone veteran author on the list, this is Jacques Poitras’ fifth book. It tells the story of the Energy East pipeline and examines how Canada’s oil pipelines have become hotbeds for debate about our energy future, Indigenous rights, environmental activism and East-West political tensions.

Big Lonely Doug: The Story of One of Canada’s Last Great Trees (House of Anansi Press): This is the story of Doug, a 20-storey Douglas fir on Vancouver Island; it was marked by a logger in 2011 to remain untouched; every other tree around it was felled. Harley Rustad looks at the turbulence of the logging industry and, as with many other books on this list, the future of our resources, of First Nations land and resource rights, and how one logger’s action made a difference.

The winner of the prize will be announced at the Politics and the Pen gala in Ottawa on May 15.

Now in its 19th year, the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing is awarded annually to a book of literary nonfiction that captures a political subject of relevance to Canadian readers, and has the potential to shape or influence thinking on Canadian political life. It was established in honour of the outspoken and popular Liberal MP from Windsor, Ont., who died in 1998.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: debdundas