Tangy citrus add a little zip to tilapia

1 romaine heart, sliced

1 endive, cut into thin wedges

1/2 English cucumber, cut into half-moons

1/2 tsp black sesame seeds

2 tbsp (30 ml) mirin

2 tbsp (30 ml) rice vinegar

Fish

In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the fish fillets on both sides in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside on a warm plate.

In the same skillet, bring the citrus zest, juice and honey to a boil. Reduce until the sauce is thick and syrupy. Season with salt and pepper.

Salad

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.

Place the fillets on four plates and drizzle with the citrus sauce. Serve with the salad and, if desired, lime rice.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes