MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 Things to do in Flamborough April 12-14

Here's what going on this weekend.

1. Cabaret Lynden

Spendor in the Brass, featuring Linda Davis, Roger Girard and their 10-piece band, celebrates music of pop and rock 'horn' bands. Concert, sponsored by Lynden United Church, features cabaret, fun and dessert April 12-13 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Lynden Legion, 206 Lynden Rd. Tickets cost $20 and must be purchased in advance. For tickets, call Greg at 519-657-2667.

2. Greensville Spring Clean-Up

Meet at Efcom Limited (315 Brock Rd.) at 8:15 a.m. on April 13 for the annual clean-up in Greensville. Hosted by Optimist Club Greensville, event runs rain or shine until 11:30 a.m. and features a free barbecue for volunteers. For more information, email amartin244@cogeco.ca.

3. Easter Bazaar

Hosted by Stuffed, bazaar takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at Marian Hall, 79 Freelton Rd. Local artisans, small businesses, a lunch café with handcrafted perogies and cabbage rolls. Donations accepted and will support Drummond House.

4. Bunny Breakfast

Hosted by the Waterdown BIA, second annual Bunny Breakfast features family-oriented activities including entertainment and crafts April 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorial Hall (317 Dundas St. East). Meet the Easter Bunny. Easter egg giveaways for the first 100 guests. Proceeds support Food with Grace and Food4Kids. Cost is $5.

5. Short Films for Kids