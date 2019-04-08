HOP TO IT: 9 Easter happenings in and around Flamborough

Experience the Stations of the Cross, an interactive display, during Holy Week.

Location and Venue: Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 616 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: April 15 to 19 from 12 (noon) to 9 p.m.

Make a cool Easter creation and take home a masterpiece. Pre-registration required. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: Freelton Library Branch, 1803 Brock Rd.

Event date and time: Monday, April 15 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Audience: Children

Make a cool Easter creation and take home a masterpiece. A program for youth ages 4 to 12. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: Carlisle Library Branch, 1496 Centre Rd.

Event date and time: Tuesday, April 16 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Audience: Youth

Featuring face painting, arts performances, hot chocolate, nut-free candy and chocolate and egg hunts by age group (0-2, 3-6 and 7-12). Hosted by World Source and Broughton Financial, event supports McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation.

Location and Venue: Waterdown Memorial Park, 200 Hamilton St. North

Event date and time: Friday, April 19 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Take part in an Easter egg hunt, meat the farm animals, have your face painted and check out the birds of prey and the wildlife walkway. Enjoy a nose to beak experience with a bird of prey during shows on the hour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Location and Venue: Mountsberg Conservation Area, 2259 Milburough Line

Event date and time: Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: $7.75/adults, $6.75/seniors and $5.50/kids (5-14)

Hosted by the Freelton Lions, fundraising fish fry will boost community projects. Serving fresh, hand-battered Nova Scotia haddock with fries. Enjoy the heated beer tent with live music and a special visit from Icon Percussion Drumline.

Location and venue: Freelton Community Park, 170 Freelton Rd.

Event date and time: Friday, April 19 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Price: $5 to $12

Free Easter egg hunt hosted by the Carlisle Optimists for children ages 10 and under. Everyone is welcome.

Location and venue: Carisle Community Park, 1496 Centre Rd.

Event date and time: Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 12 (noon)