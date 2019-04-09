The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending April 7, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Savior by J.R. Ward - 9781501194962 - (Gallery Books)

3. After by Anna Todd - 9781476792545 - (Gallery Books)

4. Run Away by Harlan Coben - 9781538748480 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Home Again by Kristin Hannah - 9780345490926 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. After We Collided by Anna Todd - 9781476792552 - (Gallery Books)

7. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides - 9781250301710 - (Celadon Books)