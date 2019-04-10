Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending April 10, 2019

ORIGINAL FICTION
1. The Huntress, Kate Quinn, William Morrow (7)*
2. Daisy Jones and the Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Doubleday Canada (5)
3. Cemetery Road, Greg Iles, William Morrow (5)
4. The Lost Girls of Paris, Pam Jenoff, Park Row (10)
5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper Paperbacks (27)
6. King of Kings, Wilbur Smith, Zaffre (1)
7. The Quintland Sisters, Shelley Wood, William Morrow (5)
8. Supermarket, Bobby Hall, Simon & Schuster (2)
9. The First Lady, James Patterson, Grand Central (4)
10. The Secret Orphan, Glynis Peters, HarperImpulse (6)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown (20)
2. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (58)
3. The Forgotten Child, Richard Gallear, HarperElement (2)
4. Cat and Nat’s Mom Truths, Catherine Belknap, Natalie Telfer, Penguin Canada (4)
5. A Good Wife, Samra Zafar, HarperCollins Canada (4)
6. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (62)
7. Homes, Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, Winnie Yeung, Freehand (8)
8. Mourning Has Broken, Erin Davis, HarperCollins Canada (7)
9. This Team Is Ruining My Life (But I Love Them), Steve “Dangle” Glynn, ECW (3)
10. Stalked, Alison Hewitt, PAN (5)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. The Quintland Sisters, Shelley Wood, William Morrow
2. Warlight, Michael Ondaatje, McClelland & Stewart
3. All the Wrong Places, Joy Fielding, Doubleday Canada
4. We All Fall Down, Daniel Kalla, Simon & Schuster
5. Missing Daughter, Rick Mofina, Mira
6. Brother, David Chariandy, McClelland & Stewart
7. The Marrow Thieves, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat
8. At the Mountain’s Edge, Genevieve Graham, Simon & Schuster
9. The Gown, Jennifer Robson, William Morrow
10. Suzanne, Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, trans. Rhonda Mullins, Coach House
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. By Chance Alone, Max Eisen, HarperCollins
2. Cat and Nat’s Mom Truths, Catherine Belknap, Natalie Telfer, Penguin Canada
3. A Good Wife, Samra Zafar, HarperCollins Canada
4. Feeding My Mother, Jann Arden, Vintage Canada
5. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada
6. Homes, Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, Winnie Yeung, Freehand
7. Mourning Has Broken, Erin Davis, HarperCollins Canada
8. This Team Is Ruining My Life (But I Love Them), Steve “Dangle” Glynn, ECW
9. The Woo-Woo, Lindsay Wong, Arsenal Pulp
10. Hello, Friends!, Jerry Howarth, ECW
CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Big Nate: Payback Time!, Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel
2. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley, Scholastic
3. Five Feet Apart, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. Brawl of the Wild, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
5. The Good Egg, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins
6. Five-Minute Peppa Stories (Peppa Pig), Eone, Scholastic
7. Just Joking, National Geographic Kids Staff, National Geographic Children’s Books
8. Willbee the Bumblebee, Craig Smith, Maureen Thomson, Katz Cowley, Scholastic Paperbacks
9. That’s Not My Bunny…, Fiona Watt, Rachel Wells, Usborne
10. An Unofficial Minecraft Adventure, Cube Kid, Andrews McMeel
BUSINESS AND PERSONAL FINANCE
1. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House
2. Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata
3. Crucial Conversations, Kerry Patterson, Joseph Grenny, Ron McMillan,
4. StrengthsFinder 2.0, Tom Rath, Gallup Press
5. Start With Why, Simon Sinek, Portfolio Trade
6. Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results, James Clear, Avery
7. Principles, Ray Dalio, Simon & Schuster
8. Your Retirement Income Blueprint – 3rd, Daryl Diamond, Milner & Associates
9. High Performance Planner, Brendon Burchard, Hay House
10. Leadershift, John C. Maxwell, HarperCollins Leadership
* number of weeks on list
