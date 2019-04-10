Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending April 10, 2019

10. The Secret Orphan, Glynis Peters, HarperImpulse (6)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown (20)

2. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (58)

3. The Forgotten Child, Richard Gallear, HarperElement (2)

4. Cat and Nat’s Mom Truths, Catherine Belknap, Natalie Telfer, Penguin Canada (4)

5. A Good Wife, Samra Zafar, HarperCollins Canada (4)

6. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (62)

7. Homes, Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, Winnie Yeung, Freehand (8)

8. Mourning Has Broken, Erin Davis, HarperCollins Canada (7)

9. This Team Is Ruining My Life (But I Love Them), Steve “Dangle” Glynn, ECW (3)

10. Stalked, Alison Hewitt, PAN (5)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. The Quintland Sisters, Shelley Wood, William Morrow

2. Warlight, Michael Ondaatje, McClelland & Stewart

3. All the Wrong Places, Joy Fielding, Doubleday Canada

4. We All Fall Down, Daniel Kalla, Simon & Schuster

5. Missing Daughter, Rick Mofina, Mira

6. Brother, David Chariandy, McClelland & Stewart

7. The Marrow Thieves, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat

8. At the Mountain’s Edge, Genevieve Graham, Simon & Schuster

9. The Gown, Jennifer Robson, William Morrow

10. Suzanne, Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, trans. Rhonda Mullins, Coach House

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. By Chance Alone, Max Eisen, HarperCollins

2. Cat and Nat’s Mom Truths, Catherine Belknap, Natalie Telfer, Penguin Canada

3. A Good Wife, Samra Zafar, HarperCollins Canada

4. Feeding My Mother, Jann Arden, Vintage Canada

5. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada

6. Homes, Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, Winnie Yeung, Freehand

7. Mourning Has Broken, Erin Davis, HarperCollins Canada

8. This Team Is Ruining My Life (But I Love Them), Steve “Dangle” Glynn, ECW

9. The Woo-Woo, Lindsay Wong, Arsenal Pulp

10. Hello, Friends!, Jerry Howarth, ECW

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Big Nate: Payback Time!, Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel

2. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley, Scholastic

3. Five Feet Apart, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

4. Brawl of the Wild, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

5. The Good Egg, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins

6. Five-Minute Peppa Stories (Peppa Pig), Eone, Scholastic

7. Just Joking, National Geographic Kids Staff, National Geographic Children’s Books

8. Willbee the Bumblebee, Craig Smith, Maureen Thomson, Katz Cowley, Scholastic Paperbacks

9. That’s Not My Bunny…, Fiona Watt, Rachel Wells, Usborne

10. An Unofficial Minecraft Adventure, Cube Kid, Andrews McMeel

BUSINESS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

1. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House

2. Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata

3. Crucial Conversations, Kerry Patterson, Joseph Grenny, Ron McMillan,

4. StrengthsFinder 2.0, Tom Rath, Gallup Press

5. Start With Why, Simon Sinek, Portfolio Trade

6. Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results, James Clear, Avery

7. Principles, Ray Dalio, Simon & Schuster

8. Your Retirement Income Blueprint – 3rd, Daryl Diamond, Milner & Associates

9. High Performance Planner, Brendon Burchard, Hay House

10. Leadershift, John C. Maxwell, HarperCollins Leadership

* number of weeks on list

Trending on the Bestsellers Lists

The current popularity of memoirs — both writing them and reading them — is evident on this week’s Original Non-fiction and Canadian Non-fiction lists. Every book, with the exception of Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life, is an autobiography, memoir or personal reflection. Compare that to the list of one year ago, when books on Donald Trump, Russia and Indigenous issues dominated the non-fiction lists. Are we turning inward during these fractious times?

The Canadian fiction list reflects readers’ (and perhaps predominantly women readers’) fondness for disappearing into historical novels set in the recent past: in order of ranking The Quintland Sisters (1930s Ontario), Warlight (postwar Britain), At the Mountain’s Edge (1900s Klondike Golf Rush), and The Gown (another postwar Britain).

And finally, looking at the Business and Personal Finance List, it’s not hard to tell this is tax time — with Your Retirement Income Blueprint and High Performance Planner having their once-a-year moment on the bestseller lists.

-Sarah Murdoch