MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough April 19-21

1. Good Friday at Westfield

Egg-citing family fun will be taking over Westfield Heritage on April 19 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Located at 1049 Kirkwall Rd., visitors can enjoy traditional Easter activities, games and crafts while taking in the history that surrounds the area. For more information, visit westfieldheritage.ca.

2. Waterdown Easter Egg Hunt

Face painting, performances and egg hunts by age group will keep youngsters entertained at Waterdown Memorial Park (200 Hamilton St. North) April 19 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Annual event supports McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation.

3. Charity Fish Fry

The Freelton Lions serve up fish and chips at Freelton Community Park (170 Freelton Rd.) April 19. The event, which runs from 4 until 8 p.m. also features a heated beer tent. Proceeds support local community projects.

4. Rockton Easter Egg Hunt

The Rockton United Church (745 Old Hwy. 8) invites kids to hunt for Easter treats April 20 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Bring a basket and dress for the occasion. Following the hunt, enjoy socializing and light refreshments.

5. Easter Egg Hunt in Carlisle

Free Easter egg hunt for children ages 10 and under hosted by the Optimist Club of Carlisle. The hunt begins at 11 a.m. sharp. Meet at Carlisle Arena, 1496 Centre Rd.