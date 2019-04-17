Waterdown youth centre hosts fundraising auction May 2

The YFC/Youth Unlimited is inviting the community to raise money for the young people in Waterdown.

The inaugural Community Auction for Youth is set for May 2 from 7 until 9 p.m. at the centre located on the northeast corner of Parkside Drive and Hamilton Street North. It will feature food, light refreshments. Auctioneer Jim McCartney will call the auction that will see 100 per cent of proceeds going to the centre.

“There’s no public funding for the youth centre," explained YFC board member Terry Vanderkruk, adding its operations rely on the community's ongoing contributions.

The auction will feature close to 50 donated items, including landscaping services from Evergreen Landscaping, two composite Muskoka chairs, a Magnolia Spa package, 12 Toronto Blue Jays tickets, four tickets to Village Theatre and a harbour boat cruise, among others.

Related Content Police face off with Waterdown youth to foster relationships

According to Marcel Knot, campus-life and ministry director with YFC and Youth Unlimited, the centre can serve as a refuge for young people.

“This is a place where it’s a safe place, a place to connect. Our programs offer social, emotional and spiritual guidance for some of the youth,” he said.

Knot explained that the centre is about relationships and works to help those who may be struggling to find a place to belong.

“Yes, we’re a Christian organization but we see the potential in every young person and whatever the potential is, whatever the person is, when they come through the door, we (care) about them.”

The centre, noted Vanderkruk, focuses on "good mentorship and caring for the youth in the community."

Anticipating between 150 and 200 guests at the May 2 event, Knot and Vanderkruk look forward to a successful event as well as showing off the centre to those who turn out in support of the facility and its operations.