Introducing ... penne and friends

1/2 cup (35 g) Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Three minutes before the end of the cooking time, add the beans. Drain and oil lightly. Set aside.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, brown the pancetta in the oil. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Deglaze with the wine. Add the broth and stir in the pasta and beans. Continue cooking, stirring to coat the pasta, until the liquid has been absorbed. Season with salt and pepper. Serve sprinkled with the nuts and Parmesan.

Makes 4 servings.