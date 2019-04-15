Learn about The Hudson's Bay Company at Flamborough Heritage Society April 26 meeting

Members of the community are welcome to attend the Flamborough Heritage Society’s free public meeting on Friday, April 26.

This month’s featured speaker is PhD candidate Emily Rosebush, whose studies focus on Canada’s national identity as portrayed by Canadian corporations throughout the 20th century. She will talk about her research on The Hudson’s Bay Company, its role as a profit-seeking corporation and how it underwent several corporate reinventions designed to secure its place in colonial and Canadian culture.

The April 26 meeting is slated for 8 p.m. at St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr. in Waterdown. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Parking is free, the venue is accessible and refreshments will be served.

For more information on the Flamborough Heritage Society, visit www.flamboroughhistory.com.