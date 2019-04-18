Providence Christian School walk-a-thon aims to bring clean water to Zambia

What began as a way to help students experience geography turned into a real-world effort to help bring clean water to those living in Africa.

Providence Christian School is teaming up with EduDeo Ministries, a Christian mission organization that works to educate children in developing countries, to raise funds for a well project in Zambia.

With much focus on natural resources, how people and countries are using or not using them, “I really felt like I needed to come up with something to help make it a bit more meaningful for the students to learn about,” explained geography teacher Carla Alblas.

A water walk-a-thon is planned to do just that with Grade 8 students taking the lead on organizing the fundraiser. Set for April 30, students at the Ofield Road North school will walk six kilometres, which is the average distance a woman or girl in parts of the world has to walk to get water for the day.

The funds raised will support Providence Christian School’s well project through EduDeo, which plans to build eight wells in Zambia at a cost of $40,000.

The local school’s initiative, originally dubbed Digging Deeper, was renamed Digging Deeper, Together after Alblas’s students realized they couldn’t raise the such a significant amount of funds alone. So they asked their Grade 8 peers across the province to join them. The response has been overwhelming, with 32 schools signing on.

“A couple of the other schools in the area said it would be really fun if we actually physically came to your school and did it with you,” said Alblas.

On April 30, youth from Calvin Christian School and those from Smithville’s Covenant Christian School will join in the action. Alblas expects about 150 students will participate in the walk-a-thon.

“It’s been emotional and seeing that we’re going to change the kids’ lives in Zambia, it’s pretty amazing,” said Isaiah DeBoer, 13.

“We can help them all the way from here,” added 14-year-old Curtis Vyn.